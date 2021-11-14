 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Nov. 14, 2021
0 comments

Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Nov. 14, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

Education

Natalie Ferand has joined the Career and Technical Education Program of the Virginia Tech School of Education.

Dana Robertson has joined the Virginia Tech School of Education as an associate professor of reading/literacy and elementary education.

+1 
Ferand_Natalie_111421

Ferand
+1 
Robertson_Dana_111421

Robertson

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. consumer prices surge, jobless claims fall

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert