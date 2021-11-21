Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Nov. 21, 2021

Education
X.J. Meng, University Distinguished Professor at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine and professor of internal medicine at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, has been named interim executive director for Fralin Life Sciences Institute.
Law
Woods Rogers PLC announced the following new associates in the Roanoke office: Claire Gross, Timothy Lovett and Christine Ward.
Medical
Ralph Alee has been appointed vice president for philanthropy at Carilion Clinic.
Organizations
Rachel Hopkins has been appointed CEO of Child Health Investment Partnership of the Roanoke Valley.
Kiwanis Club of Roanoke has announced its board of directors for 2021-22. Officers: Clark Goodman, president; Benton Spiker, president-elect; Michael O’Brochta, vice president; John Montgomery, secretary-treasurer; Michael McEvoy, past president; Don Wilson, president, Roanoke Kiwanis Foundation Inc. Directors: Emily Bailey, Jamie Bailey, Eric Danielsen, Sherman Holland, LeeAnn Linkenhoker, Donna Lynch, Stephanie Moon Reynolds and Luke Young.
Other
Michael Newman has joined Inorganic Ventures as head of global growth and business development.
Real Estate
Long & Foster, Realtors, announced the following new agents: Debra Davis, Kaylen Barley and Cherie
Ebel.
