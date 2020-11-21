Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Nov. 22, 2020

Advertising

Megan Peterson has joined 5Points Creative (5PC) as a graphic designer.

Education

Jeffrey Reed, the Willis G. Worcester Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been named chief technical officer for Commonwealth Cyber Initiative.

Ron Fricker, the senior associate dean in the Virginia Tech College of Science and a professor in the Department of Statistics, has been named to the National Academies’ Board on Mathematical Sciences and Analytics.

Monecia Taylor has been named senior associate vice president for advancement in Virginia Tech’s Advancement Division.

Financial

Lutheria Smith has joined American National Bank & Trust Co. as a senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

Medical

Wilton Kennedy will serve as the clinical lead at American Family Care Roanoke.

Organizations