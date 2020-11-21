Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Nov. 22, 2020

Advertising
Megan Peterson has joined 5Points Creative (5PC) as a graphic designer.
Education
Jeffrey Reed, the Willis G. Worcester Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been named chief technical officer for Commonwealth Cyber Initiative.
Ron Fricker, the senior associate dean in the Virginia Tech College of Science and a professor in the Department of Statistics, has been named to the National Academies’ Board on Mathematical Sciences and Analytics.
Monecia Taylor has been named senior associate vice president for advancement in Virginia Tech’s Advancement Division.
Financial
Lutheria Smith has joined American National Bank & Trust Co. as a senior vice president and chief human resources officer.
Medical
Wilton Kennedy will serve as the clinical lead at American Family Care Roanoke.
Organizations
Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge announced Tim Bradshaw and Whit Ellerman have been appointed to its board of directors. Debora Wright has been named vice president of sales and marketing.
Other
Scotti Hartman, director of community and development at Richfield Living, has earned the designation of Certified Fund Raising Executive.
John Harris has joined NanoTouch Materials as an investor and senior advisor.
Real estate
Derek Hicks has joined Waldvogel Commercial Properties Inc. as a sales and leasing agent.
