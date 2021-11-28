Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Nov. 28, 2021

Education
Saifur Rahman, the Joseph R. Loring Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Virginia Tech and founding director of the Advanced Research Institute, was elected president of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.
Law
Autumn Visser, an attorney and principal at Woods Rogers PLC, has been elected by the board of directors to serve as chief financial officer.
Organizations
Karen Pillis has joined the West End Center for Youth as the executive director.
Other
Kaitlin Burroughs de Varona has joined Southern Appalachian Wilderness Stewards as executive director.
Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Karen Belcher
Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.