Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Nov. 28, 2021
Education

Saifur Rahman, the Joseph R. Loring Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Virginia Tech and founding director of the Advanced Research Institute, was elected president of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

Law

Autumn Visser, an attorney and principal at Woods Rogers PLC, has been elected by the board of directors to serve as chief financial officer.

Organizations

Karen Pillis has joined the West End Center for Youth as the executive director.

Other

Kaitlin Burroughs de Varona has joined Southern Appalachian Wilderness Stewards as executive director.

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

