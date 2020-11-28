 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Nov. 29, 2020
0 comments

Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Nov. 29, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Education

Lena Hill, dean of the College and professor of English and Africana studies at Washington and Lee University, has been appointed to be the university’s next provost.

Law

CowanPerry PC announced the following attorneys were named to the Best Lawyers in America listing for 2021: James (Jim) Cowan Jr., David Perry, Douglas Densmore and Tara Branscom. In addition, Perry received lawyer of the year honors. Eric Chapman and Suzanne Pierce were named to the inaugural Ones to Watch list for 2021.

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 981-3340

Please submit only color photographs.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert