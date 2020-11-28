Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Nov. 29, 2020

Education
Lena Hill, dean of the College and professor of English and Africana studies at Washington and Lee University, has been appointed to be the university’s next provost.
Law
CowanPerry PC announced the following attorneys were named to the Best Lawyers in America listing for 2021: James (Jim) Cowan Jr., David Perry, Douglas Densmore and Tara Branscom. In addition, Perry received lawyer of the year honors. Eric Chapman and Suzanne Pierce were named to the inaugural Ones to Watch list for 2021.
