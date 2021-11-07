Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Nov. 7, 2021

Education
Janette “Jana” Moser Moore has been named director of Virginia Tech’s Office of Veteran Services.
Alicia Besenyei has been named assistant dean of advancement of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.
Marcus Johnson has joined the Virginia Tech School of Education as a professor of educational psychology and as associate director of the school’s Office of Educational Research and Outreach.
Organizations
Taylor Johnson has joined the Roanoke Regional Partnership as director of talent attraction.
Karen Belcher
Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.
