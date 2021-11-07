 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Nov. 7, 2021
0 comments

Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Nov. 7, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

Education

Janette “Jana” Moser Moore has been named director of Virginia Tech’s Office of Veteran Services.

Alicia Besenyei has been named assistant dean of advancement of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

Marcus Johnson has joined the Virginia Tech School of Education as a professor of educational psychology and as associate director of the school’s Office of Educational Research and Outreach.

Organizations

Taylor Johnson has joined the Roanoke Regional Partnership as director of talent attraction.

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Peloton Shares Plunge on Reduced Forecast

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert