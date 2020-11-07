 Skip to main content
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Nov. 8, 2020
Education

Patricia Hammer has been promoted to associate dean for faculty affairs and graduate studies at the Virginia Tech College of Science.

Joseph Meredith, former president and chief executive officer of the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, has been conferred the title of president emeritus by the Virginia Tech Foundation.

Emily Paige Cash, a professor of English at New River Community College, was recently appointed to serve a four-year term on the Virginia Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Board.

Financial

Kevin Bloomfield has been appointed to the board of directors of Carter Bank & Trust.

Medical

Charlotte Tyson has been appointed vice president of hospital operations of Carilion Clinic.

Real estate

Carmen Elliott has joined Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group, where she will specialize in the sale and leasing of commercial and industrial real estate.

Long & Foster, Realtors, announced the following new agents: Brady Woolwine, Zack Parcell, Ashley Mullins, Caroline Dermott and Donna Culicerto.

