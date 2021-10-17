 Skip to main content
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Oct. 17, 2021
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Oct. 17, 2021

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

Law

Lori Barber Nolen has joined the Shaheen Firm in Blacksburg as an executive assistant.

Nolen

 

