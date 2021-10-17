Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Oct. 17, 2021

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.
Law
Lori Barber Nolen has joined the Shaheen Firm in Blacksburg as an executive assistant.
