Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Oct. 18, 2020

C.W. Markham has joined 5Points Creative (5PC) as account manager.
The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has conferred the title of emerita/emeritus on the following: Tamara Kennelly, associate professor in the Special Collections and University Archives Department of the University Libraries at Virginia Tech, and Edward Monroe, professor of internal medicine in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech.
Chris Barba has joined Parker Design Group as a land surveyor.
Billy Martin Sr., chairman of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors, was recognized by the Virginia Chapter of the American Planning Association as this year’s Cardinal Award winner for Local Legislator of the Year.
Stephanie Force has been promoted to regional account executive/recruiter for obstetricians and gynecologists with ETS OBGYN.
Andrew Schwartz has joined ETS Recruit as a recruiter support associate.
