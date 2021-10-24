 Skip to main content
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Oct. 24, 2021
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Oct. 24, 2021

Education

Jamie Soltis has been named assistant superintendent and Jennifer Dean has been named assistant superintendent for instruction for Salem City Schools.

Charleon Jeffries has been named assistant vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion of Virginia Tech’s Advancement Division.

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

