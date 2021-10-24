Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Oct. 24, 2021

Education
Jamie Soltis has been named assistant superintendent and Jennifer Dean has been named assistant superintendent for instruction for Salem City Schools.
Charleon Jeffries has been named assistant vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion of Virginia Tech’s Advancement Division.
Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Karen Belcher
Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.