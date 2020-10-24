Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Oct. 25, 2020

Education
Wendy Halsey has been named assistant vice president for facilities operations at Virginia Tech.
Law
Morris (Max) McCrary has joined Gentry Locke’s Roanoke office as an associate in the firm’s business and commercial law practice.
Real estate
Carol Lidgard has joined the Coldwell Banker Townside Realtors team as a sales manager and associate broker in the Roanoke office.
Virginia Title Center LLC announced the following new team members: Crystal Boyd, Amber Cockram, Savannah Dalton, Katie Marin and Jennifer Vaden, settlement processor; Ethan Lavallee, title underwriter; Megan Settle, administrative support; Kathleen Spano, settlement post-closer; and Skyler Wood, title search coordinator. Erika Kelliher has been promoted to settlement post-closer and Darin Duffy has received the designation of Certified Commercial Title Underwriter.
Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 981-3340
Please submit only color photographs.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.