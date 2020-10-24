 Skip to main content
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Oct. 25, 2020
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Oct. 25, 2020

Wendy Halsey has been named assistant vice president for facilities operations at Virginia Tech.

Morris (Max) McCrary has joined Gentry Locke’s Roanoke office as an associate in the firm’s business and commercial law practice.

Carol Lidgard has joined the Coldwell Banker Townside Realtors team as a sales manager and associate broker in the Roanoke office.

Virginia Title Center LLC announced the following new team members: Crystal Boyd, Amber Cockram, Savannah Dalton, Katie Marin and Jennifer Vaden, settlement processor; Ethan Lavallee, title underwriter; Megan Settle, administrative support; Kathleen Spano, settlement post-closer; and Skyler Wood, title search coordinator. Erika Kelliher has been promoted to settlement post-closer and Darin Duffy has received the designation of Certified Commercial Title Underwriter.

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 981-3340

Please submit only color photographs.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

