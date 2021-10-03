Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Oct. 3, 2021

Advertising
Access Advertising & Public Relations announced the following promotions: Lucas Weaver, public relations specialist; and Olivia McKinney, art director.
Education
James Pennix has been named senior associate director of undergraduate admissions at Virginia Tech.
Martha Quinn has been named assistant vice president of advancement for health sciences and technology at Virginia Tech and the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC.
Jake Socha, professor of biomedical engineering and mechanics in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been named the Samuel Herrick Professor by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Financial
James Little has been promoted to relationship manager at American National Bank and Trust Company, serving the Franklin County market and working at the Westlake location.
Government
Kristen Perdue has been named communications and marketing specialist for Botetourt County.
Law
Glenn Feldmann Darby & Goodlatte announced lawyers named to the Best Lawyers in America listing for 2022: Paul Beers, Harwell Darby Jr., Mark Feldmann, Maryellen Goodlatte, David Tenzer and Robert Ziogas.
Organizations
Karli Johnson has been named youth, family and fitness director of the Franklin County Family YMCA.
Leila Tomasone has been appointed as the National League of Junior Cotillions director for the Roanoke Valley Chapter.
