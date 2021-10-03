Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Oct. 3, 2021

Advertising

Access Advertising & Public Relations announced the following promotions: Lucas Weaver, public relations specialist; and Olivia McKinney, art director.

Education

James Pennix has been named senior associate director of undergraduate admissions at Virginia Tech.

Martha Quinn has been named assistant vice president of advancement for health sciences and technology at Virginia Tech and the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC.

Jake Socha, professor of biomedical engineering and mechanics in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been named the Samuel Herrick Professor by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Financial

James Little has been promoted to relationship manager at American National Bank and Trust Company, serving the Franklin County market and working at the Westlake location.

Government

Kristen Perdue has been named communications and marketing specialist for Botetourt County.

Law