Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Oct. 31, 2021

Education
Deborah Tatar, professor of computer science in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Law
Gentry Locke announced three new attorneys have joined the firm’s Roanoke office: Charlie Morrison, Haley Santos and William Spotswood.
Organizations
Goodwill Industries of the Valleys welcomed new IT leadership: Brenda Moore, chief information officer, and Chris Conner, vice president of information technology.
Other
Jennifer Akers has been named the director of nursing for the Kroontje Health Care Center at Warm Hearth Village.
John Olver, president and CEO of Emisshield in Blacksburg, has been inducted into the Space Technology Hall of Fame by the Space Foundation.
Tags
