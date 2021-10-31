 Skip to main content
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Oct. 31, 2021
Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

Education

Deborah Tatar, professor of computer science in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Law

Gentry Locke announced three new attorneys have joined the firm’s Roanoke office: Charlie Morrison, Haley Santos and William Spotswood.

Organizations

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys welcomed new IT leadership: Brenda Moore, chief information officer, and Chris Conner, vice president of information technology.

Other

Jennifer Akers has been named the director of nursing for the Kroontje Health Care Center at Warm Hearth Village.

John Olver, president and CEO of Emisshield in Blacksburg, has been inducted into the Space Technology Hall of Fame by the Space Foundation.

