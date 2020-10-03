 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Oct. 4, 2020
0 comments

Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Oct. 4, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Xianming (David) Bai, assistant professor of materials science and engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been named the Thomas G. Digges and Thomas G. Digges Jr. Faculty Fellow by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

John Tyson, University Distinguished Professor of Molecular and Cellular Biology in the College of Science at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Blue Ridge PBS announced its 2020 governing board of directors: Anne Hoge, chair; Samuel Lionberger Jr., vice chair; Adele Morris, secretary/treasurer; Dr. Gary Atkinson, Dr. David Baker, Katherin Anderson Elam, Marsha Combs, Greg Feldmann, Anne Piedmont, Del. Sam Rasoul, Robyn Schon, David Todd and Chelsa Yoder.

Cole Harden has joined Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest as director of finance and administration.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert