Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Sept. 12, 2021
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Sept. 12, 2021

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

EDUCATION

Curtis Hicks has been named superintendent of Salem City Schools.

LAW

The Roanoke Bar Association has elected officers and directors for 2021-22: Macel Janoschka, president; Lori Jones Bentley, president-elect; Christen Church, secretary/treasurer; Daniel Frankl, past president; and Allegra Black, Christopher Dadak, Adam McKelvey, Jonathan Puvak and Daniel “Bo” Frith IV, directors. The following directors were appointed to fill vacancies on the board: Sarah Jessee, Phillip Anderson and Martha Elder. The following remain as directors: Amy Geddes, Nancy Reynolds and Seth Weston.

Four Woods Rogers attorneys are ranked as Best Lawyers in their practice areas and now are each recognized as a lawyer of the year: Victor Cardwell, Elizabeth Guilbert Perrow, Christopher Stevens and Thomas Winn III. Cardwell and Dan Summerlin have been named to Virginia Business magazine’s Virginia 500 Power List.

MEDICAL

Dr. Anna Mackin has joined Vistar Eye Center.

ORGANIZATIONS

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge announced the following board appointments for 2021-22. Executive committee: Lee Wilhelm, chair; Shirley Holland, secretary; Douglas Blount, treasurer; Bart Wilner, past chair; Bob Cowell, Dan O’Donnell, Gary Larrowe, Bob Rotanz, Susan Short, Chris Whitlow and Jay Taliaferro. Renewal board members: David Trinkle and Michael Hamlar. New board appointments: Kim Blair, Cate Huff, David Johns, Peter Lewis, Stephen Lemon, Anita Price, David Robertson, William Farrell and Elda Stanco Downey.

