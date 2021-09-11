Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Sept. 12, 2021

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

EDUCATION

Curtis Hicks has been named superintendent of Salem City Schools.

LAW

The Roanoke Bar Association has elected officers and directors for 2021-22: Macel Janoschka, president; Lori Jones Bentley, president-elect; Christen Church, secretary/treasurer; Daniel Frankl, past president; and Allegra Black, Christopher Dadak, Adam McKelvey, Jonathan Puvak and Daniel “Bo” Frith IV, directors. The following directors were appointed to fill vacancies on the board: Sarah Jessee, Phillip Anderson and Martha Elder. The following remain as directors: Amy Geddes, Nancy Reynolds and Seth Weston.