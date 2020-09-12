Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Sept. 13, 2020

EDUCATION

Robert Moore, a professor in the Department of Chemistry, recently became the new director of the Virginia Tech Macromolecules Innovation Institute, an interdisciplinary science and engineering research center focused on polymeric materials.

Kiyah Duffey has joined the Fralin Life Sciences Institute at Virginia Tech as director of strategic innovations.

James Bridgeforth has been named assistant vice president for student affairs and ExperienceVT at Virginia Tech.

Tim Baird has been named faculty principal for the Creativity and Innovation District Living-Learning Community at Virginia Tech.

FINANCIAL

Michael Shaver has joined Sonabank’s Commercial Banking Division as a senior vice president for central, eastern and southwestern Virginia.

LAW

Katie Decoster has been promoted to principal at Frith Anderson and Peake PC.

The following law firms announced lawyers named to the Best Lawyers in America listing for 2021: