Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Sept. 13, 2020
EDUCATION

Robert Moore, a professor in the Department of Chemistry, recently became the new director of the Virginia Tech Macromolecules Innovation Institute, an interdisciplinary science and engineering research center focused on polymeric materials.

Kiyah Duffey has joined the Fralin Life Sciences Institute at Virginia Tech as director of strategic innovations.

James Bridgeforth has been named assistant vice president for student affairs and ExperienceVT at Virginia Tech.

Tim Baird has been named faculty principal for the Creativity and Innovation District Living-Learning Community at Virginia Tech.

FINANCIAL

Michael Shaver has joined Sonabank’s Commercial Banking Division as a senior vice president for central, eastern and southwestern Virginia.

LAW

Katie Decoster has been promoted to principal at Frith Anderson and Peake PC.

The following law firms announced lawyers named to the Best Lawyers in America listing for 2021:

Frith Anderson and Peake PC: Phillip Anderson, John Johnson, Katherine Londos and Sean Workowski. Nathan Schnetzler was named to the inaugural Ones to Watch list for 2021.

Frith Ellerman & Davis Law Firm PC: Bo Frith, Dan Frith, Lauren Ellerman and Lauren Davis.

Martin, Hopkins & Lemon PC: Stephen Lemon, who also received lawyer of the year honors.

ORGANIZATIONS

Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia announced new executive officers and board members for 2020-21: Doug Phares and Carolyn Fittz, co-chairs; Samuel Oakey IV, chair-elect and secretary; Doug McQuade, treasurer; and Arika Zink, immediate past chair. New board members: Patrick Cooper, Lauren Macy, Jamie Soltis, Jack Swanberg and Brian Woosley.

