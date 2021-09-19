Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Sept. 19, 2021

Education

Lauren Lawson has been named university bursar at Virginia Tech.

Zachary Doerzaph has been appointed executive director of the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute.

Garry Morgan has been named the first director of diversity, equity and inclusion at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.

Angelica Witcher has been named assistant dean for student vitality at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

The Office for Inclusion and Diversity at Virginia Tech announced six new team members: Renée Stewart, associate director of public relations and communications; Michelle Carter, director of diversity engagement; Victoria Ferguson, program coordinator for Solitude; Luisa Burgos Rivero, associate director of Student Opportunities & Achievement Resources (SOAR); Meshay Long and Seth Serlin, assistant directors of SOAR.

Financial

Eric Van Buskirk has joined Freedom First Credit Union as vice president of private banking and treasury services.