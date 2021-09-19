 Skip to main content
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Sept. 19, 2021
Education

Lauren Lawson has been named university bursar at Virginia Tech.

Zachary Doerzaph has been appointed executive director of the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute.

Garry Morgan has been named the first director of diversity, equity and inclusion at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.

Angelica Witcher has been named assistant dean for student vitality at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

The Office for Inclusion and Diversity at Virginia Tech announced six new team members: Renée Stewart, associate director of public relations and communications; Michelle Carter, director of diversity engagement; Victoria Ferguson, program coordinator for Solitude; Luisa Burgos Rivero, associate director of Student Opportunities & Achievement Resources (SOAR); Meshay Long and Seth Serlin, assistant directors of SOAR.

Financial

Eric Van Buskirk has joined Freedom First Credit Union as vice president of private banking and treasury services.

James (Jay) Harlow III, CFP with The Myrias Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC, has become an Ameriprise Financial Private Wealth Advisor.

Law

Jessiah Hulle has joined Gentry Locke’s Roanoke office as an associate with the Criminal & Government Investigations Group.

Hugh Wellons, a partner with Spilman Thomas & Battle PLLC, was named to the 2021 class of Leaders in the Law.

The following law firms announced lawyers named to the Best Lawyers in America listing for 2022:

Lewis Brisbois: John Jessee, Paul Kuhnel and Eleanor Lasky.

The Johnson Law Group PLC: John Johnson.

Poarch Thompson Law: Christine Poarch. Jaime McGuire was named to the Ones to Watch list.

The Thomson Law Firm: Paul Thomson.

Organizations

Cynthia Lawrence, director of the Office of Workforce Development at Carilion Clinic, has joined the board of directors of the Virginia Ready Initiative.

Real estate

Carol Lidgard, associate broker at Coldwell Banker Townside Realtors, has completed the Graduate Realtors Institute program and earned her GRI designation.

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

