Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Sept. 20, 2020

EDUCATION
David Brunsma, a Virginia Tech sociology professor, has been awarded the Founder’s Award for Scholarship and Service by the American Sociological Association’s Section on Racial and Ethnic Minorities.
Daniel Sui has been appointed Virginia Tech’s vice president for research and innovation.
John Seiler, The Hon. and Mrs. Shelton H. Short Jr. Professor of Forestry in the College of Natural Resources and Environment at Virginia Tech, has been reappointed as Alumni Distinguished Professor.
GOVERNMENT
Mark Moore has been named assistant town manager/director of community development for the town of Rocky Mount.
LAW
Roy Creasy has been named a 2021 Best Lawyer in America.
The following law firms announced lawyers named to the Best Lawyers in America listing for 2021:
The Krasnow Law Firm: Jeff Krasnow, who also received lawyer of the year honors.
Poarch Thompson Law: Christine Lockhart Poarch. Jaime McGuire was named to the inaugural Ones to Watch list for 2021.
Weaver Law Firm PC: David Weaver. Melanie Peters was named to the inaugural Ones to Watch list for 2021.
ORGANIZATIONS
Sara Lovern has joined the LOA Advisory Council.
Virginia Children’s Theatre announced the following new team members: Emma Sala, education associate, and Trey Coates-Mitchell, choreographer for the upcoming production of “Songs of the Past: A VCT Concert.”
OTHER
Marine Corps veteran Edward Hofnagle, a rating board coach at the Veterans Benefits Administration regional office in Roanoke, has been named the 2020 Outstanding Veterans Benefits Administration Employee of the Year by DAV (Disabled American Veterans).
REAL ESTATE
The Real Estate Group in Salem announced the addition of Kirstin Smith and Travis Hill as new real estate agents.
