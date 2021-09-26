 Skip to main content
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Sept. 26, 2021
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Sept. 26, 2021

Megan Wade has joined 5Points Creative as account lead.

Education

Elizabeth Armistead Lemon has been appointed the Head of School at North Cross School.

Financial

Fonda Coffey with Bank of Botetourt has earned her designation as a Certified Financial Planner.

Freedom First is expanding its Commercial Lending Department deeper into the New River Valley by hiring Carie Kingery, market executive for the New River Valley, and Spencer Lowry, vice president of commercial lending.

Government

Christopher Roberts has been named youth and gang violence prevention coordinator of Roanoke.

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER

