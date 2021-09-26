Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Sept. 26, 2021

Adv
ertising
Megan Wade has joined 5Points Creative as account lead.
Education
Elizabeth Armistead Lemon has been appointed the Head of School at North Cross School.
Financial
Fonda Coffey with Bank of Botetourt has earned her designation as a Certified Financial Planner.
Freedom First is expanding its Commercial Lending Department deeper into the New River Valley by hiring Carie Kingery, market executive for the New River Valley, and Spencer Lowry, vice president of commercial lending.
Government
Christopher Roberts has been named youth and gang violence prevention coordinator of Roanoke.
Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Karen Belcher
Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.