Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Sept. 27, 2020

EDUCATION
John Matson, an associate professor of chemistry in the College of Science at Virginia Tech, has been named the Dr. A.C. Lilly Jr. Faculty Fellow in Nanoscience by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
LAW
Paul Thomson III of the Thomson Law Firm has been recognized as a 2021 Lawyer of the Year for Best Lawyers.
MEDICAL
Dr. Daniel Karolyi has been named chair of radiology for Carilion Clinic and Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.
ORGANIZATIONS
DePaul Community Resources announced new officers of its board of directors: Greg Withers, chair; Beverly Binner, vice chair; Ashley Ratliff-Ives, secretary; John Parrott, treasurer; and Scott Miller, past chair.
OTHER
Gus Tosoni has been named vice president of operations of McAirlaid’s Inc.
