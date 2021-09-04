 Skip to main content
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Sept. 5, 2021
EDUCATION

Meghan Jester has been named assistant dean for student recruitment and career development in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech.

Yang Zhang has been appointed associate dean for research in the College of Architecture and Urban Studies at Virginia Tech.

GOVERNMENT

Brian Booth has been named director of Blacksburg Transit.

MEDICAL

Dr. Kristin Piery has joined Vistar Eye Center.

Melinda Schriver, digital health director of Carilion Clinic, has been named among Modern Healthcare’s Top 25 Innovators of 2021 for her work in digital health transformation.

Carilion Clinic has announced leadership changes: Dr. Isaiah Johnson will serve as interim chair of obstetrics and gynecology for Carilion Clinic and the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and Armida Klute joins Carilion as vice president for strategic payment relationships.

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

