Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Sept. 6, 2020

ADVERTISING
Brad Boothe has been promoted to digital director of 5Points Creative (5PC).
GOVERNMENT
Rob Light has been named assistant city manager for Salem.
HOSPITALITY
Aissatou Samba has been named housekeeping manager at The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center.
LAW
The following law firms announced lawyers named to the Best Lawyers in America listing for 2021:
Fishwick & Associates PLC: John Fishwick Jr., who also received lawyer of the year honors.
Frankl Miller Webb & Moyers LLP: Dan Frankl, Tom Miller, Dale Webb and Jason Moyers. In addition, Frankl and Miller received lawyer of the year honors.
Glenn Feldmann Darby & Goodlatte: Paul Beers, Harwell Darby Jr., Mark Feldmann, Maryellen Goodlatte, David Tenzer, Charles Troland and Robert Ziogas.
Lucas & Kite PLC: Christopher Kite, Richard Lucas and Jonnie Speight.
MEDIA
Bruce Marquis has been appointed development director of WVTF Public Radio and Radio IQ.
