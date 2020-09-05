 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Sept. 6, 2020
0 comments

Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Sept. 6, 2020

Only $5 for 5 months

ADVERTISING

Brad Boothe has been promoted to digital director of 5Points Creative (5PC).

GOVERNMENT

Rob Light has been named assistant city manager for Salem.

HOSPITALITY

Aissatou Samba has been named housekeeping manager at The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center.

LAW

The following law firms announced lawyers named to the Best Lawyers in America listing for 2021:

Fishwick & Associates PLC: John Fishwick Jr., who also received lawyer of the year honors.

Frankl Miller Webb & Moyers LLP: Dan Frankl, Tom Miller, Dale Webb and Jason Moyers. In addition, Frankl and Miller received lawyer of the year honors.

Glenn Feldmann Darby & Goodlatte: Paul Beers, Harwell Darby Jr., Mark Feldmann, Maryellen Goodlatte, David Tenzer, Charles Troland and Robert Ziogas.

Lucas & Kite PLC: Christopher Kite, Richard Lucas and Jonnie Speight.

MEDIA

Bruce Marquis has been appointed development director of WVTF Public Radio and Radio IQ.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Real estate market soars despite pandemic
Business Local

Real estate market soars despite pandemic

The Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors has reported record-breaking sales numbers this summer. Walter Grewe, president of the association, said low interest rates coupled with lack of inventory has created an environment in which multiple offers are common and prices are driven up.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert