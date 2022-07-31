NAMES AND CHANGES

LAWWilliam S. Fussy has joined Gentry Locke as an associate in the firm’s General Commercial Practice Group in Roanoke.

Vicki L. Francois, with Wiese Law Firm PLC in Roanoke, has earned the designation Qualified Master Counselor of Trial Practice and Litigation from the Virginia Law Foundation.

EDUCATIONBlake Johnson, associate professor in the Grado Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been awarded a National Science Foundation Early Career Development Award to develop improved biosensors.

Jeffrey Loeffert has been appointed director of the School of Performing Arts at Virginia Tech.

William “Bil” Clemons, an alumnus of Virginia Tech’s biochemistry department, has been elected to the National Academy of Sciences.

Brian Bond, professor of sustainable biomaterials and Extension specialist, has been named associate dean for Extension, outreach and engagement in the College of Natural Resources and Environment at Virginia Tech.

Dr. Alice Kassens, John S. Shannon Professor of Economics at Roanoke College, has become a research fellow with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis’ Institute for Economic Equity.

FINANCIALClayton Terry has been promoted to the role of loan officer at the Roanoke branch of Farm Credit of the Virginias.

MEDICALRosana López Haugh has joined the Community Health Center of the New River Valley as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker.

Brian Ekey, Emergency Medicine Specialist with LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, was recently honored with the Dr. Cheryl B. Haas Award for Outstanding EMS Physician by the Western Virginia Emergency Medical Services Council.