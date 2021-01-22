New Appalachian Power contract to aid solar energy at schools, other public authorities

Net metering, or a billing mechanism that credits solar energy users for the extra electricity they add to the power grid, was capped at 3 megawatts for the entire region.

The contracts also discouraged public authorities from reaching power purchase agreements, which offer cost savings by having a solar system owned and maintained by a third-party developer.

Details of the contract were not available Friday.

“The company has agreed in principle to the changes but has not set an effective date for the tariff implementation, pending finalization of the contract,” Appalachian spokeswoman Teresa Hall said.

Public schools could benefit the most from the new contract, in part because their buildings and campuses are well suited for solar panels. School systems, which have no taxing authority, are also eager to take advantage of the savings available through solar energy, and to use it as an educational tool.

Together, the 200-plus public authorities are Appalachian’s largest rate payer. The VML-VACO steering committee allows them to negotiate as a whole for fair rates.

Some have criticized Appalachian for not offering as generous solar incentives as Dominion. But that’s not a fair comparison, Ervin said, considering there is less economic growth in the area served by Appalachian.

