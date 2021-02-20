New Card Isle approach focuses on new collaboration

About two years ago, the company began stepping away from the kiosks and shifted its attention to places with high online traffic. The company has pointed to challenges with logistics and hardware costs as among the reasons for the change.

“We had to really take a look at things,” Sabo said. “We were lucky that this business model works. Our technology was already developed.”

Gates Flowers & Gifts in Christiansburg was the first place where Card Isle began its shift. For example, when Gates customers checkout online, they’re presented with an option to add a greeting card to the order. If they select that option, they’re taken to a platform where they pick artwork or upload their own photo for the cover and type their own message.

Card Isle’s system connects to a printer at Gates that creates the custom card while the florist prepares the flowers.

The company now partners with a few hundred of these shops across the U.S. and into Canada and it was that activity that drew the attention of 1-800-FLOWERS, a collaboration that is expected to substantially increase the number of shops selling Card Isle’s merchandise, Sabo said.

The pandemic has allowed Card Isle to take real advantage of the model they began shifting to a few years ago, Sabo said.