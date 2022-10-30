New Chamber director to take Roanoke County, Salem to "next level"

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce announced last week it has a new executive director.

The chamber chose new Roanoke County resident Amanda Livingston among more than 80 candidates to take the reins, according to a chamber news release.

Livingston holds her real estate license in both Virginia and South Carolina, and before moving here she was a real estate salesperson for a development company in South Carolina, according to the chamber.

Prior to that, she had a 21-year career with Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, Inc., leaving as a divisional vice president, and has a bachelor of arts in speech and communications from the University of Rhode Island.

Allen Lawrence, one of the chamber’s vice chairs, led the search team composed of board members, chamber ambassadors and chamber members, which selected Livingston .

“We felt Ms. Livingston has the qualities and skills necessary for our members’ growth and programming service,” Lawrence said. “The board of directors is the organization’s policy-making arm and represents the members’ interests.

“The executive director works for this board to manage and execute the organization’s strategic plan, goals, and objectives.”

Board Chair Ashley King acknowledged it’s been “bumpy” for the chamber but believes Livingston’s presence will help turn that around.

“The board has implemented multiple strategies to ensure Ms. Livingston’s success,” King said in the chamber’s release. “We are pleased to bring in Cathi Hight, a nationally recognized consultant for chambers of commerce, to assist us in creating a strategic direction and plan to better position our chamber in our community in the second quarter of 2023.”

King and Lawrence both praised Livingston’s “positivity and energy around the building and engaging with the business community,” and said she has the skills to take the chamber to the “next level.”

Meanwhile, Livingston, who just finished her first week on the job, said she is ready to tackle her new role. She believes the experience from her real estate and corporate background will translate into her new role as executive director.

“I quickly learned that the franchisor-franchisee model is highly relational,” she said referring to her time at Jackson Hewitt. “Each party’s success is dependent on each other creating a truly win-win environment. I think the same can be said of the chamber, board and the community dynamic.”

Livingston also noted she is looking forward to meeting with different community stakeholders and is currently brainstorming ideas for new programming by the chamber.

She lives in Roanoke County with her Husband, Ken Delp, and their blended family, according to the release.

“We relocated from Charleston, South Carolina, and the more I learn about Roanoke and Salem, I know in my heart this is the place for our family. We are home,” she said.

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce currently serves more than 400 members in the region. For more information on the chamber, visit www.s-rcchamber.org, email info@s-rchamber.org or call 540-387-0267.

The chamber is located in the Carriage House in Longwood Park, located at 611 E Main St. in Salem.