New director named for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts

The Virginia Department of Health has hired a new director for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow will step into the new role full time in January. Until then, she is splitting her days between the health districts and the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, where she is co-leading an effort to expand health systems sciences.

The health districts have been without a director throughout the pandemic. Early this year, the Virginia Department of Health said that Dr. Stephanie Harper was on leave and then later that she was no longer with the department. No explanation was offered.

The department added interim director responsibilities to Dr. Laura Kornegay, who is the director of the Central Shenandoah Health District. Kornegay brought Dr. Molly O’Dell out of retirement to lead the local districts’ pandemic response. O’Dell served as director of the districts before Harper and then as director of the New River Health District. Dr. Thomas Kerkering, who retired as Carilion Clinic’s chief of infectious diseases and is a professor at VTC, also joined in the pandemic response.

Morrow said that effort isn’t changing.