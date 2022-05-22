New eatery joins market brood

Chicken sandwiches and Southern classics are the specialties of a new restaurant preparing to roost in downtown Roanoke.

The Hatch, a new endeavor that will be managed by the prolific Parry Restaurant Group, is gearing up to open in the Roanoke City Market Building.

The restaurant has designed a menu of Southern food, done right, said co-owner Jo Jo Soprano. That includes favorites such as shrimp and grits, fried catfish, collard greens, and mac and cheese.

The centerpiece will be a lineup of varied chicken sandwiches. “Chick-fil-A on steroids,” said Soprano, adding the restaurant will have its own secret blend of breading that takes the sandwiches to the next level.

The Hatch is aiming to open at the end of May but the exact timing will be driven by the final approval of its pending ABC license.

The restaurant will be taking over the 895-square-foot space, plus outdoor patio, last occupied by Wall Street Tavern.

Over time, it plans to host live music, street festivals and other events. “We’re going to have fun,” Soprano said.

The restaurant expects to employ at least 25 people. It is owned by Soprano and other investors but will be managed day-to-day by Parry Restaurant Group, which is also part of other well-known destinations such as Beamer’s 25, Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje and Clutch Smoked Meats.

