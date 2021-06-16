New electricity contract could mean more energy-efficient lights for Roanoke

Roanoke’s street light bill — which amounts to about $1.2 million a year — could be cut by at least half under a new contract with Appalachian Power Co.
More access to efficient and renewable energy is one of the benefits to the city and more than 200 other government entities in western Virginia that are subject to the recently renegotiated contract.
Appalachian currently owns most of the street lights in its service territory. Affixed to utility poles, the high-pressure sodium lights consume electricity at a higher rate than modern LED lighting.
The new four-year contract offers more favorable rates for municipalities to make the switch.
“We have for quite a few years wanted to convert our street lights to LED,” said Nell Boyle, Roanoke’s sustainability outreach coordinator. “It’s a huge improvement in energy efficiency.”
There are currently about 10,000 street lights in Roanoke. The city owns approximately 400 in its downtown that are LED; the rest fall under Appalachian’s control.
While switching to all-LED lights would cut the annual electricity costs by a least half, terms of the earlier contract with Appalachian made that financially difficult, Boyle said.
More options and favorable costs in the new contract will likely lead Roanoke to reconsider, she said.
Appalachian installs and maintains the lights, with local governments paying a monthly fee for the service in addition to the electricity they use. If a municipality decides to switch to LED, a conversion charge would be based on the age and condition of existing fixtures, according to utility spokeswoman Teresa Hall.
While most of the utility’s street lights use high pressure sodium, metal halide and mercury vapor, “there are a growing number of LED lights out there,” Hall wrote in an email.
The contract offers about a half-dozen high-efficiency lights to chose from at different rates, and it was not clear how much the cost of conversion might be for Roanoke.
Since 1972, a steering committee from the Virginia Municipal League and the Virginia Association of Counties has negotiated a new contract with Appalachian every few years.
The idea is that so-called “public authority” customers — schools, jails and water authorities, libraries, regional landfills and city, county and town governments — would get a discount on electricity rates, which otherwise their taxpayers would have to bear.
With a new statewide emphasis on curbing climate change, the negotiations for the new contract included talks about how public authorities could better take advantage of LED lighting, solar energy, electric car charging and other clean-energy options.
“The contract reflects our commitment to provide reliable electric service at a reasonable price to our public authority customers during the transition to a 100 percent renewable future,” Chris Beam, Appalachian’s president and chief operating officer, said in a company news release this week.
The new contract encourages the use of solar energy by schools and other government entities, removing or altering previous limits on net metering and power purchase agreements for public authority customers.
Hall said that currently, there are only 10 public authority customers enrolled in net-metering, a billing mechanism that credits solar energy users for the electricity they add to the grid.
Appalachian serves about 1 million customers, a little more than 500,000 of them in western Virginia.
Perhaps the biggest beneficiaries of the agreement are public schools, which have buildings and campuses that are well suited for solar panels. School systems, which have no taxing authority, are also eager to take advantage of the savings available through solar energy, and to use it as an educational tool.
In addition to pushing for more renewable energy options, the local government steering committee has objected to parts of Appalachian’s rate increase requests as a formal participant in State Corporation Commission hearings.