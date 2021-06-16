New electricity contract could mean more energy-efficient lights for Roanoke

Appalachian installs and maintains the lights, with local governments paying a monthly fee for the service in addition to the electricity they use. If a municipality decides to switch to LED, a conversion charge would be based on the age and condition of existing fixtures, according to utility spokeswoman Teresa Hall.

While most of the utility’s street lights use high pressure sodium, metal halide and mercury vapor, “there are a growing number of LED lights out there,” Hall wrote in an email.

The contract offers about a half-dozen high-efficiency lights to chose from at different rates, and it was not clear how much the cost of conversion might be for Roanoke.

Since 1972, a steering committee from the Virginia Municipal League and the Virginia Association of Counties has negotiated a new contract with Appalachian every few years.

The idea is that so-called “public authority” customers — schools, jails and water authorities, libraries, regional landfills and city, county and town governments — would get a discount on electricity rates, which otherwise their taxpayers would have to bear.