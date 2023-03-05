Wilton South Roanoke expects to complete its first seven homes in April, according to developer Alexander Boone of ABoone Real Estate Inc.

Boone called it “the first community developed in south Roanoke in 60 years.” He said the first phase has 24 lots and that Wilton is designed to have 77 lots at conclusion.

The setting, located in a previously wooded area between Peakwood Drive and the Mill Mountain Parkway, is a short drive from the Franklin Road Southwest business corridor and Carilion Clinic. There’s direct access to the Chestnut Ridge trail network.

Boone, in an email interview, made a point about the floor plans available.“We are introducing to Roanoke a concept we build in Richmond — a finished attic! Many of our lots require a house built on a slab. Instead of a basement, we are finishing attics to create recreation rooms, playrooms and additional bedrooms on the third floor with views,” he said.

Boone briefly sketched the project’s long history, saying that after the development process began in 2005, plaintiffs sued the city to stop the project. Boone’s company joined with the city to defend the project and won a favorable state supreme court ruling in 2008.

“Due to the state of the economy in 2008, we delayed the development of the community. I started the engineering process again in 2016 and began development in 2020,” he said.

Office occupancy rate climbs

The occupancy rate for rental office space in the Roanoke Valley climbed from 85% a year ago to 88% in January, according to Poe & Cronk. Breaking that down further, the central business district, which covers downtown Roanoke, held steady at 87%. The southern business district rose from 90% to 94%, while the northern business district rose from 76% to 81%, according to the report, which is available at poecronk.com.

New look at the Roanoke Valley

Google Earth has updated its imagery of the region, which is good news for people who enjoy checking out aerial pictures.

The new version is dated Oct. 10, 2022, and captures such major-league changes as the redevelopment of the Valley Metro bus station and completion of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

The new imagery replaced, in downtown, imagery from July, 22, 2021. But the previously available imagery for the greater Roanoke Valley outside downtown was more than three years old.

A technical note is needed here. To access the new imagery I am using Google Earth Pro version 7.3.6.9345 installed on my work computer. The online version of Google Earth still displays older images.

I love Google Earth and look at it frequently. I wrote to its help desk a couple of months ago asking the company to update the Roanoke area imagery. I don’t know if that request triggered this update, but it may have.

Taking a look? If you spot something interesting that belongs in this column, drop me a note.

Hemp shop goes out of business

Your CBD Store in Roanoke County closed Jan. 28 after three years in business.

“We’ve faced many challenges recently, and this decision did not come lightly,” reads a sign on its door.

The Roanoke County office of economic development described the merchandise available as “CBD products to people (and pets) of all ages, with tinctures, lotions, bath bombs, pet treats, and more.”