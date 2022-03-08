New Hyundai dealership to open in Roanoke County

A new Hyundai dealership will open in the Hollins area of Roanoke County, near Interstate 81.

The 30,000-plus-square-foot facility will be located at 7300 Williamson Road, according to a joint announcement by Southern Team Automotive Group and the county economic development office.

The Hyundai facility, designed with fast charging electric vehicle capabilities, will be under construction this spring with completion expected in the winter of 2022, according to the joint news release.

Proposed features, according to the release, include:

• A two-story open showroom.

• All possible Energy Saving building solutions and technology will be used in construction, including LED lighting both inside and on the display areas for the new facility.

• Two indoor sales/service lounges with free mobile charging stations, Wi-Fi and other amenities.

• A Hyundai boutique store selling Hyundai merchandise and accessories.

• Service bays with triple lane drive-in service greeting areas including an express service lane.

• The latest technology as well as the capability to service Hyundai’s new Ioniq electric vehicle models along with multiple fast charging stations.

“Southern Team has been honored to provide the best in Hyundai Sales and Service to the Roanoke Valley and Southwest Virginia now for 33 years,” said Southern Team President and General Manager David Dillon, in the release. “We are excited to announce that we will bring the latest Hyundai facility design experience and the newest technology to our Hyundai owners with this new showroom.”

The project represents the 10th expansion of the Southern Team Automotive Group in Western Virginia over the past 33 years.

“Southern Team is a valuable Roanoke County business and an engaged corporate partner. We appreciate their continued investments and commitment to grow their footprint in Roanoke County,” said Paul Mahoney, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors.

Southern Team Automall began operation in Roanoke County in October 1988 with the area’s first Hyundai franchise.