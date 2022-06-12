New job description: Selling Salem

The entrepreneurial spirit seems to be embedded in Tommy Miller’s DNA.

He grew up watching his father launch small business ventures and his grandparents run their own neighborhood store.

To this day, family gatherings often include tinkering around with a new idea or business strategy that someone had been mulling over.

“It’s just kind of in the genes,” Miller said with a laugh. “When my family gets together, we talk about unique business opportunities.”

Miller, a Richmond native, learned from those enterprising roots and built a career in economic development, a field he gravitated toward while reading newspaper headlines about the business world, its triumphs and tribulations, and the complex web of factors that influenced both.

“I would read about new jobs that were being created and new investments that would help communities continue to blossom,” he recalled. “I wanted to be engaged in that, and be another person in a role to help support those efforts.”

“I started learning more about the intricacies of it, of all the organizations that touch a project, and the theories of working to make sure a community has a good sense of place and a workforce and the available real estate and infrastructure,” he said. “That all goes into supporting businesses and helping them grow.”

“It’s very fulfilling work.”

In April, Miller was tapped to serve as Salem’s new economic development director, bringing with him 15 years of experience working to bolster business communities at both the local and state level.

He most recently served for the past five years as a senior business investment manager for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, a position that took him to places around the state including the Roanoke Valley, where regional leaders praised his new role in Salem, citing the experience and skills that Miller would bring to the job.

Miller also previously worked as the economic development director for Orange County in Central Virginia, where he aided projects that generated nearly 600 new jobs, officials said. Prior to that, he worked in economic development in Hanover County, near Richmond, and the Franklin-Southampton County area in Hampton Roads.

Miller holds both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University.

In an interview in May, he talked about the challenges and opportunities facing the business world, the secret sauce of economic development and what drew him to Salem. The edited Q&A that follows comes from that conversation.

Q: Over the course of your career, you’ve worked in rural communities and metropolitan environments, in local organizations and state offices. Why did you seek out that varied experience, and what did you take away from it?

Yes, at the state level, I worked on projects and outreach marketing efforts on behalf of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. One definite benefit of that organization is you really get out and learn a lot more about all the assets and the communities around the state. So I was fortunate to meet with people from the Eastern Shore across to the coalfield region.

There are different facets of economic development. There is working with existing businesses, working on the workforce development side, working on outreach, working on the planning and real estate development side. You could have a career where you just focus on one piece of that.

But, in a leadership role, you want to make sure you’ve had the experience and knowledge to know how to navigate each and every one of those. That’s why it was important to me, once I realized I wanted this to be my career, to move forward with a background and understanding of each of the parts of it.

Q: The past two years have brought unprecedented pressures to bear on many industries. What are the biggest challenges and opportunities facing the business community in the current landscape?

On the challenge side, it’s workforce, workforce, workforce. That’s the sentiment across the country right now; as well as what’s been happening globally on the supply chain side. Those are the two repeating factors we’re hearing as the major challenges facing businesses across all industry sectors.

But every challenge brings opportunity. Companies are getting creative and finding new efficiencies and ways to operate using new technological advances. That’s where we want to be out, seeing who’s doing what, and what we can do to support those future growth efforts and help move commerce along for all industry sectors.

I look at economic development as being a key facilitator. So it’s a lot of education and communication and making sure people know when there’s a new resource available out there that could help, for example, advertise job openings or new knowledge about alternatives for supplying goods. There’s a number of state, regional and federal agencies out there for support, and so I want to be the connector there to make sure companies are getting that assistance.

Q: What is your philosophy when it comes to attracting and retaining businesses? Is there a secret sauce to it?

It’s about laying good groundwork for success. That’s primarily it. You can’t just go out there and shoot at everything. You need a targeted approach. So a lot of my time right now is going to be spent on understanding the business community here in Salem and also in the Roanoke region. Because we all work together, and meld over across county and city lines. There are a lot of great opportunities here to really sell the Roanoke region and narrow in on where Salem has some good opportunities for success to support growth both in the city as well as the region as a whole.

A whole part of that is supporting the entrepreneurial community — from anyone who wants to open a new retail boutique to anyone who’s got a startup building a new widget. Where they need help and guidance on resources or prototyping or making connections, that’s definitely something that we want to be a part of and want to help those individuals looking to open new businesses. To let them know that there’s someone here who can be kind of a guiding hand to help them advance and move forward.

Q: What are Salem’s biggest priorities for its future economic growth? Is there a roadmap that you’re working from?

That roadmap is something we’ll be determining. That was part of what attracted me to this position was the opportunity to be part of creating that. It’s exciting. We want to concentrate on it, and determine exactly what those goals are going to be and what the objectives need to be for those goals.

I’m looking forward right now to just meeting as many people as I can, local leaders and employers here in the city, and getting to understand who our stakeholder groups are so we can start that strategic planning process. Right now, I’m in sponge mode. I’m just trying to absorb and learn as much as I can.

Q: What are some of Salem’s strengths as it works to pitch itself to potential new business ventures?

I think the city of Salem is a hidden gem in terms of the wealth of industry knowledge that is here within the city limits. We’re also surrounded with other great regional partners. I’m looking forward to working with all my other colleagues to market ourselves as a region. I think Salem is going to have a lot of success in the growth of our existing businesses and in the future placemaking of this unique, small city here in the Roanoke Valley. It’s going to be fun to help tell that story.

Q: What appealed to you about Salem and the Roanoke Valley when you were weighing this new role as economic development director?

I love coming into work in downtown Salem. There was this transition from working in the Richmond area, where I had an office looking out at skyscrapers, and now I see the mountains, which is very refreshing. I’m really, really enjoying that kind of change in quality of life.

My family — my wife and I have a 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy — all of us are very into the outdoors. We enjoy hiking, mountain biking, fishing and boating. Obviously, this region has done a good job of marketing itself and the outdoors. I’m looking forward to taking in all of that around here, and that lifestyle that the region has to offer.