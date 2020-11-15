New law pushes Appalachian Power toward more renewable energy

Switching to renewable energy, even over 30 years as envisioned by the act, will not be cheap.

Bills are expected to go up by 3.5% over the next five years to cover the costs, Appalachian said in its report filed with the SCC. That would be in addition to a request for an overall base rate increase of 5%, which is pending before the regulatory agency.

Long-term projections are less reliable but show that the average residential customer could be paying 55% more by 2035, according to the report. But those calculations “are subject to significant revision and are highly dependent upon assumptions,” Hall said.

The League of Conservation Voters is sensitive about costs, “especially when we are in uncertain times like we are now with the pandemic,” Francis wrote in his email.

To guard against excessive costs being passed on to consumers in the form of higher bills, the league wants tougher regulation by the SCC. That, combined with energy efficiency measures and the elimination of a fuel factor portion of bills that covers coal and natural gas, should guard against excessive rates, it said.

In the long run, the act passed by the Democrat-controlled legislature should pay off, according to Francis.