New leadership arrives next week at U.S. attorney's office in Roanoke

New leadership will start next week at the office of the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia, which is based in Roanoke.

As U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen departs Tuesday to become a federal judge, authority will shift to his first assistant, Daniel Bubar, a spokesman for Cullen said Friday.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Cullen for a Western District judgeship Thursday. His resignation as chief prosecutor is due to take effect at noon Tuesday, the same moment Bubar will become acting U.S. attorney for the district.

Bubar, 40, holds a bachelor’s degree from Taylor University in Upland, Indiana, and a law degree from Notre Dame Law School, the office said. After becoming a lawyer, he practiced from 2004 to 2010 in the Chicago office of McGuireWoods, representing clients in business and health care matters. He joined the Justice Department in 2010 and worked as a prosecutor in Virginia and North Carolina. Cullen picked Bubar to be his top assistant when Cullen became U.S. attorney in 2018. Bubar has managed day-to-day operations of the office and employees support him, according to a news release.

It’s unclear how long Bubar will be in the job.

