New manufacturer coming to Roanoke County will generate 44 new jobs

Roanoke County will serve as the new regional hub for a specialty manufacturer that plans to invest $2 million in a facility near Starkey, according to an announcement issued by the governor’s office.

North American Specialty Laminations LLC, a maker of lamination products for the building industry, picked the county for its new mid-Atlantic operations center.

The 57,000-square-foot production and distribution site that will be launched will serve the company’s east and southeast customers. It’s projected to create 44 jobs.

In Tuesday’s announcement, North American Specialty Laminations said the state and regional business climate clinched its decision.

“With our extensive analysis, we selected Virginia for its consistent pro-business stance, progressive supporting programs, and skilled workforce in the greater Roanoke area,” CEO Doug Rende said.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chairman Paul Mahoney said the project reinforced the region’s efforts to cultivate a strong ecosystem for manufacturers.

“North American Specialty Laminations’ decision to establish its mid-Atlantic operation confirms Roanoke’s building industry sector, the strength of our transportation logistics, and the reliability of a skilled workforce,” he said. “We are pleased to welcome NASL to the valley’s diverse manufacturing community.”

The new facility, which will be located at 5185 Benois Road, is set to open in October. The project will be eligible for recruitment and training support for its new employees through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he welcomed the addition to the Roanoke Valley’s business landscape. “Advanced manufacturing companies are a strong cluster in the region, which offers the skilled workforce and higher education connections to guarantee a robust talent pipeline for the future,” he said. “We look forward to supporting NASL as they ramp up in the commonwealth.”

The new production hub will specialize in profile lamination and fabrication for building products that include windows, doors, cabinets, wall panels, fencing and molding, according to details from North American Specialty Laminations.

Founded in 1999, the company provides differentiated lamination solutions for the makers of building products around the world.

It’s based in Osseo, Wisconsin, but has production facilities across the U.S. and Canada. It’s part of the portfolio of Boston-based private equity investment firm Building Industry Partners.