A construction crew is repurposing the former General Electric factory in Salem for a European automotive components maker, according to Salem city records.

Construction plans filed with the city identify the tenant as STS Group, part of a global corporation that makes acoustic and thermal components for vehicles.

City officials applauded the construction of a major addition to the plant, the first rumble of activity since GE Power ceased production in 2019. Yet they declined to discuss project details or confirm the identity of the future tenant.

“We’re really excited to get some activity back in the former GE building," said Tommy Miller, director of economic development in Salem. “I know it means a lot to the community.”

Plans bearing the title "STS TENANT UPFIT & BUILDING ADDITION" depict an $8 million, 32,000-square-foot addition that is being constructed on the north end of the building off Electric Road (Virginia 419).

STS did not immediately respond to a request for customer and employment information related to the location.

Its majority shareholder, Germany-based Adler Pelzer Group, operates a network of manufacturing, research and design facilities which are located near automotive hubs dedicated to making automotive parts.

Mack Trucks in Roanoke County and Volvo Trucks in Pulaski County anchor that kind of automotive manufacturing hub in this region. Hubs rely on a supplier network of firms such as STS to provide the many parts that go into an assembled vehicle.

Although STS is likely new name to people in Salem, it is not unfamiliar to regional economic developers.

In 2021, then-Gov. Ralph Northam announced that STS would invest $39 million to establish a factory in Wythe County to supply goods to Volvo and other automotive facilities in the Midwest and Southeastern United States.

It was to be the company’s first U.S. production site. The project has not broken ground, though local officials expect an update to be released in coming weeks.

With the present-day GE plant in transition, many area residents will recall that the facility at 1501 Roanoke Blvd opened in 1955 and once employed 3,500 people.

During the second half of the last decade, the company suffered setbacks in relation to a significant decline in orders for goods made at the plant, company officials said. Local production employment fell to a few hundred people.

After its production bays went silent, the Salem GE plant has continued as an engineering center.

Thirteen months ago, Phoenix Investors, a private real estate company that modernizes aging manufacturing plants, paid $11.4 million for the 40-acre property where GE had flourished.

Phoenix filed plans depicting a rectangular addition with accommodations for cranes, paint storage, a dust collector and loading dock and heavy duty asphalt pavement outside.

Efforts to reach Phoenix, based in Wisconsin, also were not successful.