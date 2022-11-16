New president named for Roanoke, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Danville newspapers

Lee Enterprises on Wednesday named a new president and director of sales for The Roanoke Times and newspapers in Lynchburg, Martinsville and Danville.

David Cuddihy will move into the role after most recently serving as regional market president for Lee Enterprises newspapers in Washington and Oregon, according to an announcement by Kelly Till, Southeast Group vice president of sales for Lee Enterprises and president and publisher of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Cuddihy will replace Kelly Mirt, president and publisher of The (Lynchburg) News & Advance, Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. Mirt, a 40-year newspaper industry veteran, steps down from his role Friday and will remain in Lynchburg.

Cuddihy also will replace Sam Worthington, who has been named vice president of digital sales for Lee Enterprises in Western Virginia. He has served as the president, publisher and director of sales for The Roanoke Times since early 2021. Worthington will remain in Roanoke and continue as a lead for business development and community engagement for The Roanoke Times.

Lee Enterprises, a publicly traded company based in Davenport, Iowa, owns newspapers in 77 markets across the country, including 10 daily newspapers in Virginia.