 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New president named for Roanoke, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Danville newspapers

  • 0

Lee Enterprises on Wednesday named a new president and director of sales for The Roanoke Times and newspapers in Lynchburg, Martinsville and Danville.

David Cuddihy will move into the role after most recently serving as regional market president for Lee Enterprises newspapers in Washington and Oregon, according to an announcement by Kelly Till, Southeast Group vice president of sales for Lee Enterprises and president and publisher of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Cuddihy will replace Kelly Mirt, president and publisher of The (Lynchburg) News & Advance, Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. Mirt, a 40-year newspaper industry veteran, steps down from his role Friday and will remain in Lynchburg.

Cuddihy also will replace Sam Worthington, who has been named vice president of digital sales for Lee Enterprises in Western Virginia. He has served as the president, publisher and director of sales for The Roanoke Times since early 2021. Worthington will remain in Roanoke and continue as a lead for business development and community engagement for The Roanoke Times.

People are also reading…

Lee Enterprises, a publicly traded company based in Davenport, Iowa, owns newspapers in 77 markets across the country, including 10 daily newspapers in Virginia.

David Cuddihy

Cuddihy
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three receive awards from NRVRC

On Oct. 27, the New River Valley Regional Commission board of directors, comprised of elected officials and citizen appointees across the regi…

Watch Now: Related Video

Why shopping for the holidays early is the best practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert