New regional president named for Roanoke Times, 3 other papers

Veteran digital advertising executive Sam Worthington is the new regional president and director of sales and marketing for The Roanoke Times and three other newspapers, Lee Enterprises announced Tuesday.

Worthington will move to Roanoke from northern California, where he was vice president of digital advertising for Bay Area News Group/Convertly.com. He was formerly a director at Adtaxi in San Jose, California. He has also been a district sales manager for ReachLocal in San Francisco and Sacramento.

Worthington replaces Andrew Bruns, who has left the company.

Worthington, 48, also will oversee The (Lynchburg) News & Advance, The Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. An avid cyclist, Worthington said he looks forward to riding in the Roanoke Valley and beyond.

Also Tuesday, Lee Enterprises named Eric Mayberry as president and director of local sales and marketing of The Daily Progress in Charlottesville. Mayberry most recently was regional vice president of Amplified Digital.