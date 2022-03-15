New supply chain company coming to Roanoke

New supply chain jobs are coming to Roanoke, according to a state announcement Tuesday.

The logistics company A. Duie Pyle will create 20 new jobs in Roanoke, plus 55 jobs in Richmond and Manassas, by establishing cross-dock service centers in those cities to facilitate transporting of goods, according to the announcement from the office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“Global supply chains are experiencing unprecedented pressure,” Youngkin said in the announcement. “We are pleased that A. Duie Pyle will take advantage of Virginia’s infrastructure and transportation network as a vital provider of supply chain solutions."

The family-owned, Pennsylvania-based company provides a range of transportation and distribution services, according to the announcement. Pyle’s Roanoke facility will be at 3348 Salem Turnpike NW, in a business park across from the Fair View Cemetery.

A. Duie Pyle’s chairman and CEO, Peter Latta, said the company has a long history of providing for customers throughout the U.S. Northeast.

“Expanding our footprint with three new facilities across the Commonwealth of Virginia has positioned us to directly reach key metropolitan areas along the Eastern Seaboard,” said Peter Latta, Chairman and CEO of A. Duie Pyle. “This strategic expansion enables us to improve shipping and schedules, while strengthening our overnight delivery capabilities to neighboring states.”

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said the company would provide “a great boost to the Roanoke economy.”

“The city of Roanoke appreciates A. Duie Pyle's significant new investment in our city,” Lea said in the announcement. “For 98 years, this reputable, family-owned company has provided significant services in the transportation and logistics arena, and we welcome them to our great city.”

Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, also said he welcomed Pyle to Roanoke, which he called the Gateway to Southwest Virginia.

“Building a 21st-century supply chain is vital to the future economic success of our nation and our Commonwealth,” Edwards said in the announcement. “The City of Roanoke has a long history as a transportation hub, connecting the Northeast Corridor to points south and west, and investments such as this show the future will run through Roanoke as well.”

And Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, said:

“As our economy grows in the coming months, these jobs come at a good time to uplift workers,” Rasoul said. “I look forward to seeing the employees flourish in Roanoke with good-paying and well-benefited jobs.”

John Hull, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership, said Pyle’s investment in Roanoke is a testament and a complement to the region’s logistical advantages.

“With a strategic location on the Interstate 81 corridor, the Roanoke Region is primed for investment from companies seeking a location with strong market access,” Hull said. “I am excited to welcome A. Duie Pyle to the Roanoke Region.”

