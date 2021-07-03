New TMEIC leader discusses company's future

Q. How has the pandemic affected TMEIC and your industry?

The pandemic produced greater challenges for companies like us and others around the world. For us, we had supply chain disruption, our clients canceled or postponed projects that we were working on with them. We are a global company, we do a lot of work internationally, and we were in the middle of commissioning some of our equipment in sites outside of the United States, and of course the pandemic with travel restrictions created challenges to reach those locations. But our team, we really leveraged technology through platforms and tools to serve our clients as best as we could. In terms of commissioning of equipment internationally, we did remote commissioning using tools and technologies that we have at our disposal. Despite the momentous challenges, I think we have been successful in serving our clients and then meeting the expectation of shareholders. I will say that is really, truly because of the unwavering commitment, determination and resilience shown by our employees.

Q. What’s on the horizon for TMEIC?

We are very optimistic about our future. We are a company with some extensive experience and deep expertise in power electronics and automation systems. We produce industry-leading products and solutions in terms of quality and reliability. We have a client-focused and client-service culture in our company. There is growth in the markets that we currently serve. The global economy and the world is changing at a pretty rapid pace. The energy mix is changing in the world. Several governments have announced plans to reduce carbon emissions. The United States is reducing carbon emissions by 50% in 2030; we have ambitions to be net zero by 2050. On the other side, in the ports industry, also there’s a lot of change going on. Ports are wanting to be more productive, they’re focused on yield and the vessels that carry containers from place A to place B, they’re becoming bigger. So all of this is creating additional challenges for the ports industry, that is one of our target industries. Our desire is to leverage these opportunities for the benefit of the business growth, revenue and profit in the future.

