New TMEIC leader discusses company's future

In April, Manmeet Bhatia was named president and CEO of TMEIC Corporation Americas, based in Roanoke County. At the same time, a consolidation of North American operations prompted a merger with a manufacturing facility in Katy, Texas. The company employs about 280 people in Virginia.
Bhatia, who has been with the company since its inception, talked with The Roanoke Times about how he’s settling into his new role and his plans for continued growth. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q.For people who are not familiar with TMEIC, tell me a little bit about what you do.
This company was incorporated in 2003 through the integration of the industrial systems businesses of Toshiba and Mitsubishi Electric. TMEIC engineers and manufactures power conversion equipment, industrial motors and advanced automation control systems for a wide range of applications across a variety of industries. We are truly a global company. Our headquarters are in Tokyo but we have sales, service, engineering and manufacturing facilities in various regions of the world.
Q. How are you settling into your new role?
I’ve served TMEIC in various leadership roles here and also globally. I moved out of the area a little while and worked with a sister company of ours in the UK and came back. So it’s been a great, great experience for me at TMEIC. This role, it’s really awesome. I’m really excited about the future for TMEIC. We have come a long way since 2003. We’ve grown quite a bit. Our revenues this year are projected to be close to five times the revenues in 2003. We’ve grown in employee strength. I’m very confident about our future and we will continue to grow and become really a global force in the industries we serve.
Q. What are your top priorities for the company? We have very clear goals and objectives for the future. We want to grow our revenue further, make it double by 2030, which is going to be substantial for us. We intend to do that by a strategy that is centered around our key pillars of people, presence, innovation and excellence. As part of that growth strategy, we have to develop new business solutions that would take us into new markets or new applications in traditional markets. So our priority really is to try to leverage the strengths that we have between us — our operations here, and our factory in Katy — grow our capability and develop technology solutions that can create added value for our clients and business for us.
Q. Tell me about the markets you serve now and sectors you see as potential growth areas.
We serve a variety of industries. Traditionally, metals, steel and aluminum rolling and processing has been an industry that we have served for decades, material handling, which for us is the ports industry and then a variety of general industries like oil and gas, mining, cement, paper, etc. A few years ago we started serving the solar industry, renewable space, and we have been very successful in the solar industry. Today we have the No. 1 share of the PV [photovoltaic] inverter market in the United States, so we’ve been very successful. We want to leverage our successes and the capability that we have grown to further grow in the future in our traditional markets, perhaps take what we know into newer applications, take what we have learned into perhaps some newer markets, underserved regions. Our presence is significant in North America, but perhaps South America is an underserved region for us, so grow in that region of the world as well.
Q. How has the pandemic affected TMEIC and your industry?
The pandemic produced greater challenges for companies like us and others around the world. For us, we had supply chain disruption, our clients canceled or postponed projects that we were working on with them. We are a global company, we do a lot of work internationally, and we were in the middle of commissioning some of our equipment in sites outside of the United States, and of course the pandemic with travel restrictions created challenges to reach those locations. But our team, we really leveraged technology through platforms and tools to serve our clients as best as we could. In terms of commissioning of equipment internationally, we did remote commissioning using tools and technologies that we have at our disposal. Despite the momentous challenges, I think we have been successful in serving our clients and then meeting the expectation of shareholders. I will say that is really, truly because of the unwavering commitment, determination and resilience shown by our employees.
Q. What’s on the horizon for TMEIC?
We are very optimistic about our future. We are a company with some extensive experience and deep expertise in power electronics and automation systems. We produce industry-leading products and solutions in terms of quality and reliability. We have a client-focused and client-service culture in our company. There is growth in the markets that we currently serve. The global economy and the world is changing at a pretty rapid pace. The energy mix is changing in the world. Several governments have announced plans to reduce carbon emissions. The United States is reducing carbon emissions by 50% in 2030; we have ambitions to be net zero by 2050. On the other side, in the ports industry, also there’s a lot of change going on. Ports are wanting to be more productive, they’re focused on yield and the vessels that carry containers from place A to place B, they’re becoming bigger. So all of this is creating additional challenges for the ports industry, that is one of our target industries. Our desire is to leverage these opportunities for the benefit of the business growth, revenue and profit in the future.