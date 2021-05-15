New venture aims to turn food scraps into black gold

While some localities mandate composting and incorporate it into their waste removal programs, what Stewards is offering would be purely voluntary.

“This is simply if a homeowner really wants to do the right thing with their food scraps and make sure it gets composted in a good fashion, that’s what this is about,” he said.

Stewards said he’d love to see everyone in Roanoke composting eventually, but he thinks it makes sense to first show that there’s demand for this service. He plans to start with a footprint of less than an acre and expects to be able to serve about 800 customers.

Here’s how Stewards envisions the business working: Customers will get a 5-gallon bucket that they can keep in their home, filling it with food scraps — everything from produce to meat, as the pile will be large and hot enough to break down all of it. Once a week, the business will come to empty the buckets and bring the scraps to Heritage Point Farm.

Stewards said he hopes to service the city, along with Vinton, Cave Spring and Salem.

Customers could simply pay for the compost service, which Stewards said would probably run about $20 a month, or they could opt for a package in which they also receive some of the soil for their own gardens.