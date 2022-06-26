No limit for start-ups

On summer afternoons, Antonio Morris’ daughters, ages 8 and 5, set up a little lemonade stand in their father’s barbershop.

The pair greets customers and listens carefully as each order is placed — How many cups will they need? Does the customer want ice? Or perhaps some of the strawberries they offer as an extra-special flourish?

The girls also conferred with their parents to draw up a budget for their summer vacation startup. They wrestled with tallying up the cost of cups and lemons, and figuring out how to arrive at a fair price to charge.

Without knowing it, the younger generation is in many ways emulating what they’ve seen modeled by their father since he started his own business about five years ago: customer service, money management, hard work and innovation.

“It’s awesome,” said Morris, owner of Feel Good Nation in Roanoke, a brand that includes both his Salem Avenue barbershop and a personal fitness training service. “They are really little entrepreneurs.”

“It’s cool to see them just learning and evolving,” he reflected. “You know, your kids watch you. They absorb everything that you do … That pushes me to want to do more and grow more.”

The question of legacy — of what we pass onto others — was at the center of the latest installment of a new series on minority-owned businesses launched by the Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center.

The quarterly program comes at a time when people of color are going into business for themselves at a growing rate, accounting for over half of all new enterprises started, but are still significantly underrepresented among the ranks of business owners.

The nation as a whole continues to struggle with a persistent racial wealth gap, and studies have found that members of some minority groups continue to be less likely to own a home, secure approval for loans even when deemed a low credit risk or have the option of tapping into family resources.

In an online panel organized June 15, local entrepreneurs gathered to discuss the responsibility they feel to encourage the next wave of burgeoning business leaders as well as the hard-earned lessons they hoped to impart.

“It doesn’t matter where you start from, as long as you work hard,” said Denise Beltran, owner of Spotless Cleaning Services. “... There’s no limit on how far you can go.”

Beltran, a mother of four who juggles Spotless Cleaning alongside another full-time job, said that was a message she particularly wanted to share with other mothers and Latinas. And it was something she saw in action from an early age with her own parents, who arrived here knowing no English but intent on building a better life for their children.

Today, her father runs his own construction business and her mother co-founded Spotless Cleaning with her.

“You can handle a business,” said Beltran, urging those with an idea or a dream to run with it. It’s not a matter of never getting tired or never making a misstep, she added. Determination, not perfection, is what matters.

“When you want something in life, you have to work hard for it,” she said, adding she hopes to set that example for her children and show them what can be achieved just as her own parents did for her.

“That helped me to grow. So I want to show that to my kids,” she said. “… That they’re going to be able to accomplish whatever they want.”

Over the course of the hour-long panel, which featured five Roanoke entrepreneurs, the group discussed the delicate balancing act of tending to both work and family life, what business ownership has brought to their lives and what the idea of a legacy means to them.

Jonathan Kelly, who’s created multiple businesses, most recently launching Salty’s Lobster & Co., said there was a time when his dream for his own young family boiled down to hard practicalities — earning enough to send his children to the best schools and seeing them, in turn, go onto successful, high-earning careers.

Once his first child was born, though, that shifted. He found himself thinking about the importance of teaching his new son to live a happy life with a purpose and a sense of connection.

“I take a lot of pride in living my life my way, authentically,” Kelly reflected. “I want my son to be able to live that same way, a fulfilling life where you not only do something you like, but you’re able to give back and make a difference in your community.”

“So I think, in talking about a legacy, if I can see my son following in those footsteps and giving back and doing things that make him come alive, then I think I’ll be pretty happy.”

The idea of organizing a panel around the significance of legacy emerged from outreach conducted by two minority community navigators brought on by the small business development center through a one-year grant supplied by the CARES Act to aid services for the hard-hit minority business community.

The conversations led by the navigators revealed that the question of how to empower the next generation and convey how much is possible for them had been weighing on the minds of local business leaders, said Amanda Forrester, regional director for the center, which provides free consultations, training and support services for small business ventures.

During the end of this month’s panel, an audience member asked if the event was being recorded — he hoped to be able to play it back and show it to his children.

Morris, who’s now working on turning his personal trainer service into a full-fledged gym, said he hoped that seeing figures like the panelists helped demonstrate that entrepreneurship or other outside-the-box paths are available to all.

“I really just want to inspire people to not be scared of following their dreams,” he said. “I think there are a lot of people who think that entrepreneurship or being successful in business is this sort of impossible task that you have to be born into. And it’s not. You just have to go for it.”

“Dream big and work hard for it,” he said. “Everything is possible.”

Kelly, also asked to share a word of advice for future entrepreneurs, reeled off a list of three or four thoughts: Go for it, if you have an idea or a passion, start pursuing it. Be obsessed with your craft and being the best at what you do.

And, he added, know that failure and setbacks are inevitable. It’s something that everyone faces in their life.

“I think I can speak for a lot of people in that we’ve all failed at some point,” Kelly said. “And if you don’t realize it’s gonna happen, it’s a lot more painful, if you think that you’re going to get through it without any bruises.”

“There are a lot of hard times in entrepreneurship; a lot of times when money is not coming in or when you’re up at 3 in the morning and everyone else is asleep or your friends are out at a party, but you have to stay and get it done.”

But, Kelly added, all those sacrifices and late nights will yield their own rewards.

“Just know that it’s worth it,” he said. “To be able to say that you did it your way and you didn’t just follow somebody else’s protocol. No, you built something that you wanted to build.”