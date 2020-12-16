 Skip to main content
Norfolk Southern confirms unspecified job cuts
Norfolk Southern Corp. confirmed Wednesday that the company has furloughed an undisclosed number of workers in the Roanoke area but provided no details.

In response to a question about job changes in Roanoke, railroad spokesman Jeff DeGraff said by email that the company had “informed employees of furloughs within our mechanical department that are needed to align our operations with the current economy.”

The statement acknowledged the difficulty for employees of losing employment during the holidays.

DeGraff did not give the number of furloughs, specify where affected employees work or provide a specific reason for the reduction. DeGraff confirmed that the definition of a furlough as a temporary loss of employment applies to this case.

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

