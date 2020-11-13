Northam limits gatherings, adds restrictions to curb rise in COVID-19 cases

She said all of the health regions are now seeing rises in positivity rates, a measurement of positive tests to the number given that over time provides information on whether disease transmission is rising, ebbing or steady.

She said they did not want to waiting until the significant spread in Southwest Virginia affects the rest of the commonwealth, and there is concern about what is happening across Virginia's borders.

“We are seeing really alarming surges in our neighboring states, and there are no signs of that changing," she said.

The University of Virginia modelers in their weekly report said Friday, "With the exception of Washington DC, the COVID19 situation in neighboring states continues to deteriorate. All states (excluding DC) saw double digit percentage increase in incidence." Rates in Maryland and West Virginia are rising sharply.

The modelers said, "So far, very high incidence in Virginia has mostly occurred in rural counties, concentrated in Southwest Virginia. If incidence begins to increase in more populous areas of the Commonwealth statewide case loads could increase dramatically, and strain on health resources along with it."