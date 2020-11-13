Northam limits gatherings, adds restrictions to curb rise in COVID-19 cases

Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday wielded his regulatory stick and imposed new restrictions on people and places in order to slow the rising curve of COVID-19 cases.
Northam instituted new statewide restrictions that take effect 12:01 a.m. Monday and will:
- Lower the limit on public and private gatherings, indoors and outdoors, from 250 people to no more than 25.
- Lower the age of the mask mandate to apply to children 5 years and older. It had been 10 and up.
- Grant more power to the health department to enforce mask and distancing requirements in essential retail businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies, by filing misdemeanor charges for flagrant violations.
- Impose a 10 p.m. last call to serve alcohol and a midnight closure of all restaurants and bars.
The directives come three days after the governor said during a news briefing that he preferred using a carrot over a stick and was launching a marketing campaign to urge more mask wearing, smaller gatherings and distancing in Southwest Virginia, where cases are surging.
He announced the restrictions through a news release and video message.
His spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said there wasn’t one particular factor that prompted the change so quickly.
“On Tuesday he did not rule out anything but he wanted to start with a communication campaign. We are constantly talking to health experts and we are constantly evaluating the data, and it became clear we would have to take steps,” she said.
She said all of the health regions are now seeing rises in positivity rates, a measurement of positive tests to the number given that over time provides information on whether disease transmission is rising, ebbing or steady.
She said they did not want to waiting until the significant spread in Southwest Virginia affects the rest of the commonwealth, and there is concern about what is happening across Virginia's borders.
“We are seeing really alarming surges in our neighboring states, and there are no signs of that changing," she said.
Support Local Journalism
The University of Virginia modelers in their weekly report said Friday, "With the exception of Washington DC, the COVID19 situation in neighboring states continues to deteriorate. All states (excluding DC) saw double digit percentage increase in incidence." Rates in Maryland and West Virginia are rising sharply.
The modelers said, "So far, very high incidence in Virginia has mostly occurred in rural counties, concentrated in Southwest Virginia. If incidence begins to increase in more populous areas of the Commonwealth statewide case loads could increase dramatically, and strain on health resources along with it."
On Friday, Virginia’s seven-day moving average of new cases was 1,546, or the highest number since the pandemic began here in March. Previous spikes were 1,186 on Aug. 9 and 1,195 on May 31. The lowest seven-day average was in late June, when it dropped to fewer than 500 new daily cases.
Northern Virginia, the most populous region, has seen its seven-day average swing upward since the end of October. But its actual number of new cases still falls below the case counts in sparsely populated Southwest Virginia, which is averaging 423 new daily cases.
The number of hospital beds occupied by people with COVID-19 has also been rising statewide, with nearly 1,300 COVID patients on Friday, compared with just over 1,000 a week ago.
Until the past week, hospital admissions were rising only in the Southwest region and were relatively flat statewide.
Northam’s announcement Friday has no direct immediate impact on contesting high school athletics, a Virginia High School League spokesman said.
“Nothing in the order prevents us from playing,” VHSL director of communications Mike McCall said in an email.
The VHSL is expecting further restrictions on attendance at high school sports events, which are currently limited to no more than 250 individuals and a maximum capacity of 50 percent inside facilities.
“We want to make it very clear that the Governor’s order for reduction in public and private gatherings to 25 individuals applies to spectators and not participants at those events,” said VHSL executive director Billy Haun. “Nothing in the order prevents VHSL member schools from holding contests.”
Staff writer Robert Anderson contributed information to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.