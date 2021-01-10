NRCC Educational Foundation receives $50,000 grant from AEP Foundation

New River Community College Educational Foundation was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from the American Electric Power Foundation to support students in the New River Valley.

The funds will support NRCC Educational Foundation’s Access to Community College Education Program and will serve students from Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties and the city of Radford.

“ACCE has become a cornerstone of support for higher education and economic growth in our region,” said Angie Covey, executive director of the NRCC Educational Foundation. “We are so grateful for the continued generous support of businesses like AEP, who find great value in helping our local students get the education and training they need, without the debt they don’t.”

ACCE is a public/private economic development partnership that makes college available debt-free to high school and home-schooled graduates by funding NRCC tuition for two years, making college within reach for students in the New River Valley. With the support of ACCE, students graduate from NRCC prepared to join the workforce or transfer to a four-year university without college debt. ACCE supports as many students as possible based on student need and funds available for the program. While participating in ACCE, students complete at least 80 hours of volunteer service annually in the New River Valley.