NRV area farm recognized by Virginia DCR

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation sponsors the Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Awards each year in partnership with Virginia’s 47 soil and water conservation districts.

Individual soil and water conservation districts select local Clean Water Farm Award winners across the state. Of those, up to 10 grand winners are selected from Virginia’s major river basins.

In the New River Valley, Scott-May Farm has received special recognition as one of the grand winners for 2021. The Big Walker Soil and Water Conservation District nominated Scott-May, which represents the New River Basin.

Winning farm owners or operators manage their operations with innovative technologies and best management practices that improve the quality of Virginia waters. Such efforts include planting cover crops, establishing rotational grazing and keeping livestock out of waterways through fencing.

The Mays took action to correct an issue on their farm that was impacting Walkers Creek, their only water source. Cattle access to the creek had caused eroded stream banks, nutrient deposits and unsightly messes. The Mays installed more than 15,000 feet of cross fencing and 14,000 feet of exclusion fencing. Cattle now rotate on 14 paddocks and drink from 10 frost-free watering troughs. The project protects several thousand feet of Walkers Creek streambank and creates 7 acres of riparian buffer with newly planted trees. By rotating the cattle, the Mays were able to manage their grasses even during last summer’s drought.

“DCR is proud to sponsor this program with the soil and water conservation districts,” said Frank Stovall, acting director of DCR. “We offer our thanks to these Virginia farmers for doing their part to improve water quality throughout the state, and appreciate the leadership these producers have shown by encouraging others to keep nutrients, pesticides and chemicals out of local waterways.”

Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts President Lynn Graves said, “District staff have worked closely with these farmers to plan and implement agricultural conservation practices to protect our natural resources. Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Award winners have made long-term commitments to protecting the land and water. ... We take great pride in forging these partnerships and appreciate the opportunity to assist the agricultural community with being good stewards of the land.”

For descriptions of each farm, go to www.dcr.virginia.gov/soil-and-water/cwfa-winners.

- Submitted by Emi Endo