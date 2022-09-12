NRV business women's group chapter installs officers

The American Business Women’s Association New River Valley Express Chapter announced their slate of officers during their monthly luncheon at the Holiday Inn Christiansburg Blacksburg on Aug. 17.
Serving this year are: Teresa Echols, president; Christine Smith, president- elect; Kristina Rose, vice president of programming; Terri Welch and Page Godwin, co-vice presidents of membership; Susan Brickhouse, vice president of communications; and Jennifer Kennelly, vice president of public relations and marketing.
To find out more about the New River Valley Express Chapter of the ABWA, please visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ABWANRVExpress.
- Submitted by Jennifer Kennelly