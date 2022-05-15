NRVHBA celebrates 2021 Excellence in Building Awards

The New River Valley Home Builders Association presented the Excellence in Building Awards at their annual gala event recently. Justin Boyle, CFO of Green Valley Builders and president of the NRVHBA, announced the winners from among 27 nominees in eight different categories.

These nominees came from 16 different local businesses and/or individuals. Nominees are required to submit design plans, client letters of satisfaction, and before/after photography. Winners are chosen by their peers among the 130 members of the New River Valley Home Builders Association.

Among the Design Excellence Awards, Slate Creek Builders won the Best Kitchen category for the fourth year in a row; Back to Nature Landscaping & Construction took home the Best Outdoor Living award for the fifth year in a row; and White Builders Inc. was awarded the Best Remodeled Home for the third year in a row. Blue Ridge Home Improvement won the Best Bath category, while Tyris Homes was awarded the Best New Home.

Jeff Nosenzo of Brown Insurance Agency was awarded the 2021 Association Service Award for his board service and outstanding volunteer work throughout 2021. Ferguson Enterprises was recognized as the Associate Member of the Year, awarded each year to a non-builder member of the NRVHBA for outstanding service and contributions to the industry and association.

Slate Creek Builders won the coveted Builder of the Year for building and operating with quality and integrity in mind, their consideration of community impact when planning and building, and having a high customer satisfaction rating.

“The SCB team is honored to be the recipient of the 2021 Builder of the Year award, which is truly only possible due to the support of our amazing clients and our many industry partners” said Sean Beliveau, owner of Slate Creek Builders.

Justin Boyle, 2022 NRVHBA president, said, “The NRVHBA is privileged to have the members that it does and is proud to showcase all their accomplishments over the last year. Each goes above and beyond for their clients to showcase their talents and abilities and truly make the NRV a better place to live.”

To see a full list of nominees and winners, please visit the NRVHBA website: www.nrvhba.com/news.

— Submitted by Kelsey Grow