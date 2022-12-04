 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NRVHBA seeking exhibitors for 2023 Home Expo

NRVHBA homeexpo-320

Exhibitors fill the floor at the Christiansburg Recreation Center during a previous NRV Home Expo. Businesses are invited to sign up early for booth space for the 2023 event in April.

 Courtesy NRVHBA

The New River Valley Home Builders Association is excited to bring back the NRV Home Expo April 1-2, 2023, at the Christiansburg Recreation Center.

The NRVHBA is looking to fill the show floor full of local, trusted professionals who are available to answer home care or building questions, provide attendees with reliable resources and quick quotes, as well as show samples of skills and services.

The NRV Home Expo showcases exhibitors from throughout the home industry such as:

Residential builders, remodelers and contractors;

Landscaping and hardscaping contractors;

Service providers such as plumbers, electricians and HVAC contractors;

Realtors;

Mortgage lenders;

Home insurance providers;

Home product retailers and suppliers (lighting, fixtures, appliances, flooring, furniture, etc.);

Home services such as home inspectors, painters, home stagers;

And more!

The event hours are Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, April 2, from noon to 5 p.m.

Early-bird specials on booth rates run through Dec. 15.

Businesses interested in participating can find more information at https://www.nrvhomeexpo.com/exhibitor-sign-up or emailing the NRVHBA at info@nrvhba.com.

- Submitted by Kelsey Grow

