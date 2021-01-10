NRVRC earns “Bronze” designation for advancing solar energy growth

The New River Valley Regional Commission is receiving a Bronze designation from the national SolSmart program for advancing solar energy options in the New River Valley. It is only the second regional organization in Virginia to achieve the SolSmart designation.

Nationally there are only seven regional organizations designated by SolSmart. The designation recognizes NRVRC for taking steps to encourage solar energy growth by offering technical assistance on solar planning and permitting to local government and higher education member organizations in the region.

SolSmart is led by The Solar Foundation and the International City/County Management Association and funded by the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office. More than 390 cities, counties and small towns have achieved SolSmart designation since the program launched in 2016.

SolSmart uses objective criteria to award regional organizations points based on the actions they take to reduce barriers to solar energy development. Communities that take sufficient action are designated either Gold, Silver or Bronze. In the New River Valley two local governments have SolSmart designations: Pulaski County with Gold, and the Town of Blacksburg with Silver.